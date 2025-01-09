Previous
Nordic Socks by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1237

Nordic Socks

Packing for our trip to Boston on Saturday as I have a busy day tomorrow. I was given these socks for my Birthday by a friend who knows I like visiting cold places!!
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact