Moving in day! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1244

Moving in day!

….and she’s in! Her stuff is unpacked and all the paperwork is done. We visited Target and exchange a good few dollars for essentials, cleaning stuff, a bin and coat hangers!
Am so excited to follow her big adventure over the next six months or so!!
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
