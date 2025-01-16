Sign up
Previous
Photo 1244
Moving in day!
….and she’s in! Her stuff is unpacked and all the paperwork is done. We visited Target and exchange a good few dollars for essentials, cleaning stuff, a bin and coat hangers!
Am so excited to follow her big adventure over the next six months or so!!
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
0
0
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
1400
photos
13
followers
8
following
340% complete
View this month »
Tags
school
,
boston
,
america
,
university
,
student
