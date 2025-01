One last idea

I spotted this poster in a store near the hotel while Lottie was at her induction/orientation day. She going to pop it on the wall of her dorm and add post notes when she discovers where someone is from! Such a fun project to remember all the people that she meets.



Then we had to be brave and say goodbye, so I could Uber back to the airport and Lottie start her time as a student in the US! Gulp!



Missing her already!