Home! by nicolaeastwood
Home!

This is literally the best I can do - it’s this or a pile of washing! The flight was good, but I watched a film when I should have been sleeping, and so I needed a nap when I got in this morning!

Good to home, but the house feels very empty with just the two of us!
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
