Little Treats by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1248

Little Treats

First full day back in the office after my trip to Boston! These are one of my favourite chocolates, which we can’t buy in the UK, so I was super happy to find them in a store in Boston. One a day to cheer up the post lunch lull in the office!
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Nicola Eastwood

