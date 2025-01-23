Sign up
Photo 1251
Talented Kids!
Went to the theatre tonight to see L's old school annual performance, Bugsy Malone, such fun! Amazing vocalists, and lots of shaving foam!
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I've been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don't...
Tags
musical
,
performance
,
theatre
,
talent
,
"hard
,
work"
