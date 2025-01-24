Sign up
Previous
Photo 1252
Friday Pottery Day
Having missed last week because I was in Boston, I was really looking forward to today's bowl "throwing" at my pottery class.
Was super pleased to throw four out of four bowls - 800g, 2x1kg and 1.2kg of clay. Some of these bowls are a bit like me (decidedly heavy bottomed) but they are bowls and I made them!
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
0
0
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
1408
photos
13
followers
8
following
343% complete
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
Views
0
365
iPhone 12 Pro
24th January 2025 3:56pm
ceramic
,
bowl
,
pottery
,
wheel
,
throw
,
clay
