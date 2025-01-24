Previous
Friday Pottery Day by nicolaeastwood
Friday Pottery Day

Having missed last week because I was in Boston, I was really looking forward to today’s bowl “throwing” at my pottery class.

Was super pleased to throw four out of four bowls - 800g, 2x1kg and 1.2kg of clay. Some of these bowls are a bit like me (decidedly heavy bottomed) but they are bowls and I made them!
24th January 2025

Nicola Eastwood

