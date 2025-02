Peony

What a song and dance our gardener made when I suggested moving a peony! I know they say you’re not meant to - they don’t like it and if you do take loads of soil with it etc etc, I moved this one (without him!) and as we were transporting it all the soil dropped away and we were left with bare tubers and roots. I planted it anyway assuming that it wouldn’t survive and he would be able to say “I told you so”! But look - it’s shooting! :)



(Filler photo)