Year of the Snake by nicolaeastwood
Year of the Snake

A wicker sculpture spotted in John Lewis!
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
