Turning Bottoms! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1258

Turning Bottoms!

What was the Queen song? Ah yes….“Fat Bottomed Girls you the Rockin’ World go Round!

Learning to turn the bottoms of my bowls that I threw last week to make them look smart - there was a lot of clay in the bottom of those bowls - very “fat bottomed!”
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
344% complete

Photo Details

