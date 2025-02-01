Sign up
Photo 1259
Chunky blanket
Started this two years ago and then ended up making a green one for Lottie’s friend’s 18th Birthday. Dug it out of the cupboard today and decided it needs finishing while the garden is too wet to work in!
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Nicola Eastwood
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
0
365
iPhone 12 Pro
1st February 2025 9:00pm
Public
blanket
stitch
wool
crochet
