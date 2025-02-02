Previous
Murano Lights by nicolaeastwood
Murano Lights

These lovely lights belong to friends of ours, purchased on a trip to Italy. Lottie messaged and asked me to take a pic of the them so that she can use it in a project.
Nice opportunity for a cuppa and a catch up with our friends!
Nicola Eastwood

