Mrs Blackbird by nicolaeastwood
Mrs Blackbird

Not the best photo as she’s so tame she will come in the office if I leave the door open for even a few seconds, so I have to snap her through the glass!
She greets me every morning when I get to the office, looking for her food!
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
