Crocus by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1265

Crocus

When we first moved in 24 years ago I planted these yellow crocus all along the border, over the years many have gone by the wayside, but this little clump is resolutely telling me that spring is on the way!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Nicola Eastwood

