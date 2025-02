Plates Day!

Learnt to throw a plate today in my pottery class. Not a fan of- found this really tricky compared to pots/mugs/bowls!

I made two - don’t think I’ll be doing any more!

I managed to fire a sponge at the lady that sits next to me, splash clay on the lady opposite - came home with clay in my hair, on my faces and glasses and all over me!!

Plates 2 Nicola 0 !