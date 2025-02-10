Previous
Peony shoots by nicolaeastwood
Peony shoots

So happy to see these, we had to move a peony last year and I wasn’t certain that it would survive, but the signs are good!
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
