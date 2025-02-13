Previous
Trying very hard! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1272

Trying very hard!

This great big pigeon has spent a long time today trying to get into the little bird house, he kept sliding down the roof. I gave him some seed in the end, to reward his valiant efforts!
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
