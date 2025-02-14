Previous
Inlaid stripe bowl by nicolaeastwood
Inlaid stripe bowl

I was so excited to see this bowl bisque fired. It’s ready to glaze, but I didn’t get to it in today’s lesson as I was trimming the pieces that I threw last week.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Nicola Eastwood

