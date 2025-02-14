Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1271
Inlaid stripe bowl
I was so excited to see this bowl bisque fired. It’s ready to glaze, but I didn’t get to it in today’s lesson as I was trimming the pieces that I threw last week.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
1427
photos
13
followers
8
following
348% complete
View this month »
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
14th February 2025 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowl
,
pottery
,
stripe
,
clay
,
teal
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close