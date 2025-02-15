Sign up
Photo 1272
Babysitting a kayak!
Housing our friend’s kayak for a while in the garage/Lottie’s studio while she moves house. Nice to catch up for lunch at the local pub before she continued her journey south.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
Tags
storage
,
garage
,
kayak
