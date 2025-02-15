Previous
Babysitting a kayak!

Housing our friend’s kayak for a while in the garage/Lottie’s studio while she moves house. Nice to catch up for lunch at the local pub before she continued her journey south.
15th February 2025

Nicola Eastwood

