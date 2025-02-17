Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1274
Break out zone
Right at the back of the breakout zone in our London office is a yellow sofa. When I’m between meetings it’s my favourite spot to hang out with my laptop and a coffee.
The sunshine was just lovely!
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
1434
photos
14
followers
9
following
350% complete
View this month »
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
chairs
,
breakout
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close