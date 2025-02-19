Previous
Gaffer in the Hot Shop by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1276

Gaffer in the Hot Shop

I didn’t take this photo - it’s from a video Lottie sent me. I grabbed a screen shot of her “doing her thing” and I caught the eyes of the assistant blowing for her right under Lottie’s chin. Which made me smile.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Nicola Eastwood

