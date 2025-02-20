Sign up
Photo 1277
Petals
Always love these cheerful last-for-ever flowers! They always had one in a tall vase on each table in the coffee lounge at my Dad’s nursing home. They always make me think of him.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Nicola Eastwood
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro
20th February 2025 8:25pm
Public
flower
pink
petals
