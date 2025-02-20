Previous
Next
Petals by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1277

Petals

Always love these cheerful last-for-ever flowers! They always had one in a tall vase on each table in the coffee lounge at my Dad’s nursing home. They always make me think of him.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact