Previous
Next
Visitor by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1282

Visitor

This handsome visitor was sitting in the garden ruminating for some time. I suspect he may have been feasting on my new hedge….. whilst it’s a privilege to have such a visitor it is starting to annoy me that he finds our hedge so tasty!
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact