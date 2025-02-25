Sign up
Photo 1283
What’s up with the sky?
It’s blue!
This is the view right out of my office window, and it’s so nice to see the sunshine!
Oh and this little flags?…. I planted bulbs and needed to remind myself not to dig them up again! :0)
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
1448
photos
14
followers
9
following
353% complete
View this month »
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
24th February 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
garden
