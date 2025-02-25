Previous
What’s up with the sky? by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1283

What’s up with the sky?

It’s blue!
This is the view right out of my office window, and it’s so nice to see the sunshine!
Oh and this little flags?…. I planted bulbs and needed to remind myself not to dig them up again! :0)
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
