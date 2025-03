Go Bruins

Lottie and I went to our first Ice Hockey game today! We gleaned some of the rules and had a lot of laughs with the crowed sitting behind us. At every sports game there’s that one fan that offers a running commentary - this one was amusing and helpful to two Brits trying to understand the rules! “We” the Bruins lost 6-3 to the Nashville Predators, the further behind we got, the more beers the guy behind us drank. The more beer he drank the funnier he got!