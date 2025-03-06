Previous
London! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1286

London!

It’s not as crisp as I’d like but I suddenly realised that we were flying right over central London as I arrived back at Heathrow before dawn and there was Tower Bridge all lit up in the middle for me!
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
