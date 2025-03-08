Sign up
Photo 1294
Buxus
Love the greens and the texture. Spent much of the day in the garden, weeding, finding all sorts of things starting to grow!
(In full transparency I forgot to take photos this weekend so these were taken later but of the spot that I was working in!)
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
Tags
green
,
box
,
shoot
,
spring
,
growing
,
buxux
