Buxus by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1294

Buxus

Love the greens and the texture. Spent much of the day in the garden, weeding, finding all sorts of things starting to grow!
(In full transparency I forgot to take photos this weekend so these were taken later but of the spot that I was working in!)
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Nicola Eastwood

356% complete

