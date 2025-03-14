Previous
Hellebore by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1300

Hellebore

Popped the camera right down onto the floor as I scooted over to the office this morning. I’m trying not to work Fridays but with all that’s going on it’s busy and I had to put a shift in today! (No pottery lesson today!)
14th March 2025

Nicola Eastwood


@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
356% complete



Photo Details

