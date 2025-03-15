Previous
Camellia bud by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1301

Camellia bud

It was chilly even those the sun was shining, and I managed to just weed around the base of this camellia before I decided to give in and do something inside instead!
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
