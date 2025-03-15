Sign up
Photo 1301
Camellia bud
It was chilly even those the sun was shining, and I managed to just weed around the base of this camellia before I decided to give in and do something inside instead!
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I've been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don't...
1458
photos
14
followers
9
following
356% complete
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
16th March 2025 3:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
bloom
,
bud
,
camellia
