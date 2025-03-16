Sign up
Previous
Photo 1302
Promising so much
Our Magnolia is just about ready to burst, a couple of sunny days and she will be beautiful. I always know that spring is coming when she starts to bloom.
As the open the flowers are dark pink and the fade as they open to almost white.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
0
0
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
1458
photos
14
followers
9
following
356% complete
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
16th March 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
bud
,
furry
,
magnolia
,
flow
