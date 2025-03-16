Previous
Promising so much
Photo 1302

Promising so much

Our Magnolia is just about ready to burst, a couple of sunny days and she will be beautiful. I always know that spring is coming when she starts to bloom.
As the open the flowers are dark pink and the fade as they open to almost white.
Nicola Eastwood

