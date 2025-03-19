Previous
Excuse me I think you forgot my sunflower hearts by nicolaeastwood
Excuse me I think you forgot my sunflower hearts

This little chap is so tame, he follows me around the garden and gets quite vocal if he thinks I’m ignoring him!
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Nicola Eastwood

