Strulch! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1308

Strulch!

Am trying a new garden mulch to see if it really does suppress the weeds - and goodness knows something needs to!
So the RHS recommend this - we’ll see if the Eastwood do too!
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
