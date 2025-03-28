Sign up
Photo 1314
Pottery Friday!
Learning a new technique called “throwing off the hump!” You plonk a bit old lump of clay on the wheel and then make several small pots, bowls, vases, whatever from that big lump! It’s tricky but fun. This was may favourite little vase!
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
0
0
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I've been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don't...
1472
photos
14
followers
9
following
360% complete
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
28th March 2025 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pot
,
bowl
,
pottery
,
case
,
dish
,
wheel
,
clay
,
hump
