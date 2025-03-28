Previous
Pottery Friday! by nicolaeastwood
Pottery Friday!

Learning a new technique called “throwing off the hump!” You plonk a bit old lump of clay on the wheel and then make several small pots, bowls, vases, whatever from that big lump! It’s tricky but fun. This was may favourite little vase!
28th March 2025

Nicola Eastwood

