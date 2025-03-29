Sign up
Photo 1315
Building stuff!
Stunning weather!
Working on the garden, drinking tea from the mug that I made at pottery. I love making stuff, it’s so satisfying!
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
0
0
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
1472
photos
14
followers
9
following
360% complete
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
29th March 2025 10:57am
Tags
blue
,
tea
,
mug
,
garden
