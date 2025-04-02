Previous
Hairdresser! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1319

Hairdresser!

It always makes me chuckle when you see people post these shots on social media, with the quote “a bit of me time today” and it just made me laugh to take this. I was reading a work book - while the colour did its magic! It really wasn’t “me time”!
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Nicola Eastwood

