Pottery Day by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1321

Pottery Day

Little pots and vases - trimmed and ready for bisque firing, they’re not all mine, some were made by the lovely Zoe that sits opposite me too!
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
