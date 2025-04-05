Previous
Next bed to be cleared out
Photo 1322

Next bed to be cleared out

It’s full of weeds, nettles, ground elder (urgh the worst!) and I’m hand digging to get all the roots out to try to stop them coming back.
5th April 2025

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood



Photo Details

