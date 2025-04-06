Previous
Weeding Continued by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1323

Weeding Continued

There is weed membrane under about 6 inches of soil. So I’m methodically trying to go through it all to get the roots out!
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
364% complete

