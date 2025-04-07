Previous
Next
Blocking board for granny squares by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1324

Blocking board for granny squares

Am using up scraps and marking some random granny squares to stitch up into a fun blanket. Found this board on Amazon to help with the blocking process
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact