Photo 1326
Hazel Nut
Love how these new leaves are all folded up in the buds that open, with the nut at the centre.
The squirrels just can’t wait to get going on these!!
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I've been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don't...
1487
photos
14
followers
9
following
364% complete
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th April 2025 6:08pm
Privacy
Tags
leaves
,
hazel
,
nut
