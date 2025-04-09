Previous
Next
Hazel Nut by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1326

Hazel Nut

Love how these new leaves are all folded up in the buds that open, with the nut at the centre.

The squirrels just can’t wait to get going on these!!
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact