More gardening less stockmarket! by nicolaeastwood
It’s been a long a torrid week, and watching the markets bounce around erratically isn’t fun. So I popped my mobile in my pocket in case anyone rang, and headed down to the weeding! Part three
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
