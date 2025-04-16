Previous
Winchester Cathedral Crypt by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1333

Winchester Cathedral Crypt

Popped into the Cathedral with a couple of lovely friends before we had lunch. Emma knew this was here, I had no idea.

Antony Gormley figure standing in water when it flood. The figure is contemplative as he stands here looking into a dish of water.

So beautiful, and a lovely day catching up.
Nicola Eastwood

