Photo 1333
Winchester Cathedral Crypt
Popped into the Cathedral with a couple of lovely friends before we had lunch. Emma knew this was here, I had no idea.
Antony Gormley figure standing in water when it flood. The figure is contemplative as he stands here looking into a dish of water.
So beautiful, and a lovely day catching up.
16th April 2025
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
1489
photos
14
followers
9
following
365% complete
Views
1
365
iPhone 16 Pro
16th April 2025 12:44pm
Public
water
cathedral
stone
sculpture
winchester
golmley
