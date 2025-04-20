Previous
Forty winks by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1336

Forty winks

I was working in the garden and this little chap had been flitting about collecting worms and food for his family, suddenly he stopped next to me in a little hollow and I swear he had a little nap, knowing that I would keep him safe.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
