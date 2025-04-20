Sign up
Photo 1336
Forty winks
I was working in the garden and this little chap had been flitting about collecting worms and food for his family, suddenly he stopped next to me in a little hollow and I swear he had a little nap, knowing that I would keep him safe.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
0
0
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
1494
photos
14
followers
9
following
366% complete
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th April 2025 12:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nap
,
robin
,
snooze
