Women’s Symposium by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1338

Women’s Symposium

I was introducing the speakers at this conference for the morning on Tuesday. It was a big old room, which was pretty full (apart from the chairs in the very front row!) this was my view from the side of the stage.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
I’ve been wanting to pick up 365 again for a while, but have perhaps been looking at it the wrong way, right now I don’t...
366% complete

