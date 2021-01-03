Hi! I’m Buster.

The rain arrived sometime during the night and will be with us for the next four or five days.



Buster was looking so melancholy this morning that I though if I don’t take him for a walk in the rain he is going to be a very bored puppy and that could lead to trouble.



We ventured into the bush and he had a great time jumping in puddles, walking through mud and trying to eat kangaroo poo when he thought I wasn’t watching. We got drenched but he had a great time and is now curled up next to me on the chair.



I have another busy day planned. I’m about to do the ironing, my least favourite job in the world. Although it is raining I was thinking of starting to weed the back garden. The weeds are so easy to pull out when the ground in wet.



Paige and I are spending time in the kitchen this afternoon as she wants to bake chocolate cupcakes and make rocky road. Enjoy your Sunday.