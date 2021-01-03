Previous
Hi! I’m Buster. by nicolecampbell
3 / 365

Hi! I’m Buster.

The rain arrived sometime during the night and will be with us for the next four or five days.

Buster was looking so melancholy this morning that I though if I don’t take him for a walk in the rain he is going to be a very bored puppy and that could lead to trouble.

We ventured into the bush and he had a great time jumping in puddles, walking through mud and trying to eat kangaroo poo when he thought I wasn’t watching. We got drenched but he had a great time and is now curled up next to me on the chair.

I have another busy day planned. I’m about to do the ironing, my least favourite job in the world. Although it is raining I was thinking of starting to weed the back garden. The weeds are so easy to pull out when the ground in wet.

Paige and I are spending time in the kitchen this afternoon as she wants to bake chocolate cupcakes and make rocky road. Enjoy your Sunday.
Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
katy ace
Still saturday for me and I have been far less prodictive that you .........yesterday OR today! Buster is precious! I am looking forward to many more photos of him!
January 2nd, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
@grammyn he is precious and a monster and adorable and those eyes... it has been 16 years between puppies and we are counting down the days until his new teeth arrive.
January 2nd, 2021  
Ethel ace
Buster is adorable. I am such a softy for dogs.
January 2nd, 2021  
