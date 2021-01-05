Morning adventures

This morning I woke up feeling really tired. I didn’t have the energy to walk one dog let alone two dogs. I normally take my parents dog and then come home and take Buster. I have a lead that enables you to walk two dogs at the same time. I thought I could do that and then I would only be out for an hour instead of two.



Well that plan didn’t work. Keffy was not happy and kept barking at Buster. I didn’t even make it out of the driveway. Buster stayed with my parents and Keffy and I ended up going for a run and a walk. I took him home, grabbed Buster and we walked home the long way through the bush. I had walked/run my 10,000 steps for the day by 9am.



The photo I chose today was taken when I was out with Keffy. We have many ponds and waterways in my suburb which makes fir nice scenery when out walking.



I spent the afternoon making plum jam. One of my friends gave me over 2 kilos of plums from her trees yesterday. My eldest daughter was cooking dinner for us however the power has gone so it looks like takeaway tonight.