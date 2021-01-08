Sign up
Homemade sausage rolls
Just a diary shot for today of the homemade sausage rolls I made for dinner. I also made plum jam pinwheels with the left over puff pastry.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Nicole Campbell
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4367
photos
124
followers
64
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
oven
,
sausagerolls
