Farewell Lisa

I was very saddened to hear the news today that former 365er Lisa Pouncy had lost her battle with cancer and passed away yesterday.



Lisa and I met through this project approximately 8 to 10 years ago. We formed a lovely friendship and in 2014 Lisa and her family welcomed my family into their home when we were traveling through Europe. It was so nice to meet face to face and I am forever grateful for this project and the friendships it has helped form.



We kept in contact over the years via Facebook and I cherish the friendship that we had.



Lisa was an amazing photographer and I enjoyed following her project immensely. She was also a lovely person, who cared deeply for her family and adored her beautiful granddaughter.



I was hoping for a better sunset tonight but unfortunately this was the best on offer.



Goodbye Lisa, thank you for your friendship, your photography knowledge and your wonderful sense of humour. You will be missed by many. xxx