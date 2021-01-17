Previous
Smiley happy puppy by nicolecampbell
17 / 365

Smiley happy puppy

This morning we took Buster to a dog park for the first time. He had so much fun. He played with the other dogs, played in the pond and stopped in the tunnels for a photo shoot. He was just so happy and I’m sure looking forward to visiting again.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Sally Ings ace
He is gorgeous. Such a happy expression.
January 17th, 2021  
