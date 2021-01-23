Hoomans, I like people watching too

This morning in ‘learning to walk on a lead’ class we were instructed to tie our dogs to a tree and walk away from them. We couldn’t make eye contact or go near them until they either sat or weren’t making any noise.



Buster was a natural and star of this part of the class. He was not bothered that I wasn’t next to him, he was more interested in watching the people in the park. He was the only dog who didn’t make a sound and sat straight away.



It took some of the other dogs more than 15 minutes to settle.



His walking was noticeably improved from last week too. We are making progress.